TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.91. 6,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.64. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

