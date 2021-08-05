Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Shares Up 0.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

