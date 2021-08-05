TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BLD opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $135.86 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

