Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,987. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.