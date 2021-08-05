Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 23,899 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,557,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 386.1% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 458.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.