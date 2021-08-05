Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.53. 133,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

