Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.