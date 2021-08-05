TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN opened at $29.46 on Thursday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

