TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TP ICAP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.22. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.40 ($4.47).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

