Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,878% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.