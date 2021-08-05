Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

