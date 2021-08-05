Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $325.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.32. The company has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

