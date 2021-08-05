Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.