Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

