Transform Wealth LLC Buys 607 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $91.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

