Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,898.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,132.97 and a 52-week high of $1,905.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,547.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

