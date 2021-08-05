Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.28. 398,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,201,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RIG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

