Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 1.97 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -52.50 Playa Hotels & Resorts $273.19 million 3.81 -$262.37 million ($1.46) -4.35

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Playa Hotels & Resorts -178.21% -38.63% -11.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.96%. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

