Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

