Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

