Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

