Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $171.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.