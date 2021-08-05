Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

