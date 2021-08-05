Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

TREX stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trex by 1,036.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Trex by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.