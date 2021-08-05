TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

