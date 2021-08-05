Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,909. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

