Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,909. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
