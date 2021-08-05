Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinseo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.440-$11.350 EPS.

TSE traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 778,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.