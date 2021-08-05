TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 288,578 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $106,660,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 568,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 458,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

