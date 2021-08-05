Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.44.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU traded up C$1.17 on Thursday, hitting C$47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,930. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.11 and a twelve month high of C$47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$117.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.