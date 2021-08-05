Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $74.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

