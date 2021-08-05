trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in trivago by 1,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

