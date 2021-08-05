Truist Securiti Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

