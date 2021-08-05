Truist Securities Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $185.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.08. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.