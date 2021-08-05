Truist Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.28.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

