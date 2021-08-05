Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 367 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 106,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.36. 29,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.