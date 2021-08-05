Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.08. 13,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,143. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

