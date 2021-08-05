Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

VOX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,943. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $147.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

