Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147,677 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.30. 40,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,253. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

