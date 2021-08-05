Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 2,143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.19. 63,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,949. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

