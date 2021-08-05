Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 566 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $306.19. 19,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,410. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

