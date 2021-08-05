Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $776,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,580. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

