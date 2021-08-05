Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.88. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $331.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

