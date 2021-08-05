TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 49,315 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of £467.94 million and a PE ratio of 334.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

