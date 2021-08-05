TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

