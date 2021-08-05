Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,622,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,030 shares of company stock valued at $66,200,972.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SDGR opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -380.15 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

