Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

