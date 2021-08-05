Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVTX opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

