Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 698 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.