Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.89.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

