Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 1,332,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

